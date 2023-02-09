Person trapped after crash near Christchurch Airport

The intersection of Pound and McLeans Island Rds. Photo: Google

One person was seriously injured when a truck and car collided at an intersection near Christchurch Airport this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the crash at the Pound Rd/McLeans Island Rd intersection was reported about 1.45pm on Thursday.

Fenz said a person was trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be cut out.

Fire crews from the Wigram, Redwood and Airport stations helped extricate the trapped person.

St John ambulance staff also attended and McLeans Island Rd was temporarily closed.