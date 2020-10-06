Petition opposes planned new liquor store

Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board member Mark Peters is firmly against another liquor outlet opening in the area. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A petition aimed at preventing a liquor store from opening in Hornby has gathered more than 75 signatures.

JJMS Enterprises Ltd has applied to open Good Bliss Liquor on 299 Main Rd.

It’s proposed opening hours would be from 9am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

The petition, which was started by Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board member Mark Peters states: “Our Hornby community has more than enough Off-Licence liquor stores already! We don’t need another! We don’t need more social harm by making liquor even more accessible!”

Peters said he started the petition to find a “good number” of people opposed to the liquor store opening.

Submissions on the application closed late last month.

A final decision will now be considered by the District Licensing Committee.

The proposed site of another liquor outlet. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The Greater Hornby Residents’ Association has submitted in opposition of the proposal.

Chairman Marc Duff said the association was unanimous in its opposition to the liquor outlet being opened within the community.

He was concerned the store could increase the level of alcohol harm in the Hornby, an area “over-populated” with liquor outlets.

“I think New Zealand in general has a major issue with its drinking culture and this is one of the ways that we can address that,” he said.

View the petition here.