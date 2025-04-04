Pharmacist hangs up his lab coat after three decades of dispensing 'empathy and compassion'

It is the end of an era for Warwick Kerr.

The Northwood resident retired from St Martins Pharmacy on Monday, after 30 years. He bought the business in 1995 and nearby Waltham Pharmacy seven years later.

During his career, Kerr said his key to success was how he and his staff treated their customers.

“I’m here to help and serve people in the community, you are only as good as your last person,” he said.

“To meet someone’s needs, you need to care for that person and show empathy and compassion.”

Long-serving pharmacist Warwick Kerr has retired after 30 years at St Martin’s Pharmacy. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Kerr reckons in his time he has dispensed over 6 million items, with the most popular drugs being paracetamol, heart medication and antidepressants.

“Always with care and consideration,” he said.

The Kerr family have a long association with pharmacology.

His grandfather Ernest William Kerr got his certificate to practice pharmacy in 1928 and owned the Elgin Rd Pharmacy in Mornington, Dunedin, in the 1940s and 1950s.

His father Ernest Noel Kerr ran the Health Centre Pharmacy in Mosgiel throughout the 1960s until his retirement in 1985.

He died of cancer two years later, aged 58 – the same age Kerr is now.

That is one of the factors behind Kerr’s decision to retire.

“Dad died at 58 and I want to enjoy my life.”

Kerr attended Otago Boys’ High School before heading to Wellington to study pharmacy at the Central Institute of Technology, graduating in 1988.

After a false start in Karori with a job Kerr admits he wasn’t ready for, he was taken under the wing of Buster Thomas at CR Thomas pharmacy in Johnsonville.

Warwick Kerr chatting with customer Lesley White. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

“Buster treated me like a son when I needed a father figure and taught me that business acumen,” Kerr said.

Thomas paid for Kerr’s honeymoon, and tyres for his car.

“He would give away so much but say to me ‘the more you give away, the more you get back’.”

Kerr moved to Christchurch in 1992 and joined the St Martins Pharmacy on a part-time basis, when it was owned by Dale and Valerie Taylor.

Coincidence knocked, said Kerr.

“Dale had bought a cake and we were chatting and found out that we share the same birthday, October 21.

“He asked me where I was from and I said Dunedin and Dale revealed he had been a message boy for my grandad.”

St Martins Pharmacy. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

While the couple were on holiday in Hawaii, Kerr took over as manager. He bought the business in 1995 after Dale passed away suddenly.

He then bought Waltham Pharmacy in 2002.

Kerr paid tribute to his wife of 34 years, Sarah, for being a constant by his side.

“Sarah has kept the family together, she has been the rock. Now it is about spending more time with the family.”

It was a tough year for Kerr in 2011. Four days after he purchased Parklands Unichem Pharmacy, his son Joel drowned, aged 13.

The February 22 earthquake struck weeks later.

“There was no time to grieve. I had to put all my energy into the clean-up,” he said.

Throwing himself into the business saw Kerr win the best community pharmacy in the national pharmacy awards in 2012, for the Parklands pharmacy. He sold it in 2015.

Kerr’s other children are now working in similar fields.

“My oldest Rachel is doing a masters in counselling, Samuel is a family and child psychologist, Oliver, a pastor at a church in Napier, and Phoebe is finishing off a social work course at Ara.”

Waltham Pharmacy. Photo: Google

Being at the forefront during the Covid pandemic had been an “extraordinary” experience, Kerr said.

“The long hours involved, and having to administer vaccines on a scale never seen before was an unknown.”

St Martins and Waltham pharmacies manager Shahrzad Macdonald will take over both businesses.

“She has been with me for 21 years, and it is time to pass on the torch.”

Kerr is yet to decide what to do with his spare time.

“I will miss the interactions with customers and staff, but won’t miss the paperwork,” he said.