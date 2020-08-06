Planning rule changes eyed for Canterbury Multi-Use Arena

Planning rule changes are being explored as Christchurch City Council pushes on with work to fast-track the design and build of the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena.

The state-of-the-art arena will add to the central city’s vitality, catalyse further development, help re-establish Christchurch as a sporting and cultural capital, and boost the local economy by attracting visitors to the city.

However, before construction starts on the arena the council wants to make some amendments to the Christchurch Central Recovery Plan (CCRP) and the Christchurch District Plan so it can effectively manage the integration of the venue in the surrounding area while also ensuring the arena can deliver on the outcomes needed for the city’s growth and economy.

“There are no controls on how much noise can be generated by the arena under the existing CCRP. We also potentially have inadequate noise insulation requirements for new buildings in the area," says council head of planning and strategic policy David Griffiths.

"We recognise that this needs to be addressed if we want to maximise the benefits of having this venue in our city centre, so we are seeking to use provisions in the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act to amend the CCRP in regard to noise.

“The Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration has agreed we can investigate making those changes. Now we need to talk with residents and businesses in the area and across the city about what type of rules could be used to manage noise issues appropriately.

“The feedback we get will help us to draft the rules and conditions that are necessary to manage the impacts of the arena while ensuring it can operate successfully and be the attraction that the city needs it to be," Griffiths.

