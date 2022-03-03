Playground upgrade for Banks Peninsula park

Photo: Newsline / CCC

Children in Little River are about to get a brand new playground.

Work has started at Heritage Park Little River to upgrade the old play equipment with a fresh, new-look playground.

The modern equipment will include an activity tower with a double wave slide, tube slide and play panels, space shuttle spinner, swing set and viking snake swing, as well as rainbow samba drums, stepping posts, nature play features and a new picnic table and seat.

The project has been developed by Christchurch City Council with the Little River Waiwera Community Trust.

Trust secretary and project co-ordinator Fiona McLean said it is what the community has wanted since 2016. Now it has come to fruition, the trust was “absolutely wrapped.”

She says it will be a place where all age groups can play.

"We had more than 200 people at a community breakfast in November 2019 and we asked the parents and children there what play equipment they most wanted.

"They said bigger slides, swings, games they could touch like noughts and crosses and drums, something they could hit. We’ve got all of those things and I’d have to say the viking swing would be a favourite.

"The children said they didn’t want lots of bright plastic they wanted it natural and what they’ve chosen does really fit in with the environment, plus the trust has planted natives beside the playground. It’s been a long time coming and everyone is just so happy,” McLean said.

City council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the new equipment will ensure a safer playground experience for everyone.

"The existing playground equipment is quite small and does not have a lot of variety, so we are excited to be bringing more options to the Little River community, as well as those visiting the area," Rutledge said.

"The new equipment will be much better suited for a wide range of ages and abilities and will revitalise the area into a fun destination for families.

"All current equipment will be removed and replaced with modern equipment that families can enjoy safely.

"Safety and inclusivity are huge priorities for us.

"We have made sure to include a number of play items that can be used by both children and adults with limited or reduced mobility.

"There is really something for everyone,” he said.

Work on the playground will continue until the end of April.