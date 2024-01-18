PM speaks to media as MPs return to work

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has delivered his first speech of the year, outlining a vision for a more “stable, confident, outward-looking and prosperous” country.

National MPs have gathered in Christchurch for a two-day caucus retreat, marking their return to work for 2024.

Luxon talked about “going hard” in Parliament following the “interruption” of Christmas and to clean up the “mess” left behind by the previous government.

He also urged his caucus members to “shut the noise out” this year, saying they should be focused on delivering for Kiwis.

Luxon was greeted with applause from the crowd when he ran through some of the coalition Government’s achievements prior to Christmas, including ditching Fair Pay Agreements, stopping work on Auckland Light Rail, banning phones in schools and investing in emergency department security.

There were 53 days to go in the Government’s 100 day plan, ending on March 8.

Luxon said all items in the plan were about getting New Zealand back on track, showing Kiwis the Government would keep its word and proving the Government could deliver.

The Government would work in partnership with business and iwi, Luxon said, citing a two-hour meeting with South Island iwi Ngai Tahu yesterday.

Ministers have been taking briefings up until midnight since entering government, Luxon claimed.

He also outlined his criticisms of the previous government with respect to government spending and educational achievement.

”I want us single-mindedly focused on that objective,” Luxon said.

”We will be relentlessly focused on getting things done for New Zealanders.”

He rallied against progressing “pet, ideological projects”.

”Have presence and be very present in your electorate.”

Luxon said politics was not an individual sport but was based on teamwork.

”We’re going to stay very consistent as we have in the last two years as a caucus. We make sure we control the outside noise.

“The message is simple: the holidays are over.”

National MPs meet for caucus retreat in Christchurch after election win

The retreat is being held in the Ilam electorate, which National won back from Labour at the last election, having lost it in 2020. The electorate’s new MP Hamish Campbell said it was great to see people visiting the city. He was seen with fellow new MP, Vanessa Weenink, who won the Christchurch seat of Banks Peninsula this year.

National MP and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey was asked about the mental health of MPs in the wake of Green MP Golriz Ghahraman’s resignation.

”There’s no easy answer or that when you think about the environment MPs, public figures [and] MPs face abuse on various scales.”

“The reality is if you think about it in New Zealand, the stress in all work environments, we need to do better,” Doocey said.

National MP and Speaker Gerry Brownlee said he had not spoke to Ghahraman since the allegations surfaced. The pair formed something of a bipartisan friendship during their time in Parliament.

MP and Police Minister Mark Mitchell, when asked about the mental health of MPs and Ghahraman in particular, said “exercise and a good diet goes a long way to helping with mental health”.

MPs shared their new year resolutions. Mitchell and fellow minister Chris Bishop are both keen to keep fit.

Bishop said he wanted to “lose some weight” and to get started on a “big programme of work” as infrastructure minister.

“I spent a lot of the time reading and thinking about how we hit the ground running,” Bishop said.

Defence Minister Judith Collins had a busy break. Along with Foreign Minister Winston Peters, Collins signed New Zealand to a White House statement endorsing strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. Houthis have been disrupting trade by attacking ships.

New Zealand is one of just ten countries to sign on to the statement, which has been interpreted as positioning New Zealand closer to the line of the United States in the ongoing war in Gaza.

Collins said she did “not at all” agree with the criticism, and said there had been no blowback.

“I was very pleased that New Zealand played our part in terms of understanding we are at the bottom of the world, at the end of supply chains, what is going on at the Red Sea at the moment is adding enormous cost to New Zealanders,” Collins said.

The retreat is mostly closed to the public, and will last about two days.

Ministers have already been back at work for a week, with Cabinet committees beginning ahead of the first Cabinet meeting next week.

In the wake of Ghahraman’s resignation after allegations of shoplifting, Luxon is keen to impart a sense of discipline to his MPs, reminding them of the risks that come with having a public profile.

Labour is having a later caucus retreat this year, meaning the focus is mainly on National.

By Thomas Coughlan