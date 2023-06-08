Police actions justified in Canterbury arrest

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found officers were justified in using force to arrest a man in Rolleston in 2021.

On Friday, November 26, 2021, police were called after the man stole a vehicle in Timaru. The man then fled police, eventually stealing a second vehicle.

Police pursued the vehicle as the man travelled towards Christchurch.

The man crashed the second vehicle and attempted to steal a third at knifepoint before fleeing on foot to a rural property in Rolleston.

Armed police located the man at the property where he "behaved threateningly while wielding an axe and a knife", Relieving Canterbury District Commander Corrie Parnell said.

"After repeated attempts to comply with officers, he eventually dropped the axe but refused to release the knife.

"The man became increasingly agitated and threatened one of the officers with the knife.

"The officers determined that force was necessary to apprehend the man.

"Police deployed tactical options including a taser and a dog which enabled a successful arrest."

Parnell said the man was convicted on several charges in relation to the incident, including robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

"This was a positive outcome to a very risky situation.

“The offender showed total disregard for the safety of the public with no sign of willingness to de-escalate the situation, therefore, our officers made the right decision in the use of force.

“Thankfully, none of our officers were harmed during the incident, however, we will continue to support those impacted by the events of this day.”