Police appeal for CCTV footage after teen dies in Canterbury crash

Photo: File

Police have named the teenager who died following a single-vehicle crash on Governors Bay Rd in Christchurch on July 23.

He was 18-year-old Dylan Taylor-McCutchan.

Police investigating the crash, which occurred about 8.45pm, are asking anyone with CCTV cameras that recorded traffic on Main Rd, Governors Bay Rd, Dyers Pass Rd, Park Tce or Brittan Tce to contact police.

"Any footage of vehicles travelling on those roads at the time of the crash may be relevant to the inquiry," a police spokesperson said.

If you have information that may help police, phone 105 and quote file number 210724/1475.