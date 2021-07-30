Friday, 30 July 2021

Police appeal for CCTV footage after teen dies in Canterbury crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Police have arrested a 54-year-old man following a burglary at a bakery in Greymouth. Photo: NZ...
    Photo: File
    Police have named the teenager who died following a single-vehicle crash on Governors Bay Rd in Christchurch on July 23.

    He was 18-year-old Dylan Taylor-McCutchan.

    Police investigating the crash, which occurred about 8.45pm, are asking anyone with CCTV cameras that recorded traffic on Main Rd, Governors Bay Rd, Dyers Pass Rd, Park Tce or Brittan Tce to contact police.

    "Any footage of vehicles travelling on those roads at the time of the crash may be relevant to the inquiry," a police spokesperson said.

    If you have information that may help police, phone 105 and quote file number 210724/1475.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter