Have you seen Kaden? Photo: Police

Police are appealing to the public for information about a Christchurch 13-year-old missing for almost a week.

Kaden was last seen in Aranui about 3pm on Saturday, October 26, and has been reported missing.

Police said he is believed to be in the Canterbury area.

If you have seen Kaden or have any information that may help to locate him call 105 and use the reference number 241027/3308.