Do you know this person? Photo: NZ Police

Police in Christchurch are appealing for help to find a man who allegedly broke into a business.

A police spokesperson has asked members of the public for help identifying the man after the break in at a commercial premises on Manchester St was caught on camera.

The incident took place on September 22.

If you recognise the man in the above photo, phone police on 105 and quote the file number 210923/2444.