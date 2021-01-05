Police appeal: Homicide investigation under way after Christchurch death

Nathan Te Hana. Photo: NZ Police

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a man they want to speak to in relation to a Christchurch homicide investigation.

The investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Linwood on January 3.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sarah Illingworth said police want to speak to Nathan Te Hana as part of the ongoing investigation.

Te Hana, 46, is believed to be in the Christchurch area.

On Sunday, police received a report about 2:50pm that 57-year-old Michael Joseph Graham required medical assistance at an England St property.

"Emergency services attended, however, Mr Graham was sadly declared deceased at the scene," Illingworth said.

"Enquiries have established he was involved in an assault at the address."

If you have seen Te Hana or have any information that can help police locate him, phone 111, quoting file number 210103/2420.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111.