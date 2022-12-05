Police appeal for information about missing Christchurch man

Tay Schick Yang was last seen leaving his Ilam home on December 1. Photo: Police

Police are appealing for sightings of a man who has been missing in Christchurch for almost five days.

Tay Schick Yang was last seen leaving his Peer St home in Ilam on Thursday, December 1.

"Tay’s family believe he may be staying at a motel nearby," a police spokesperson said.

If you have any information on Tay's whereabouts, phone the police on 105 or report it here under the ‘Update My Report’ section. Quote the file number 221128/8475.