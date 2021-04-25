Police appeal for sightings of Chch murder victim's car

Police want to talk to anyone who saw this Holden Calais in Christchurch on Saturday Photo: SUPPLIED/ NZ Police

Police investigating the homicide of a man in Christchurch are asking for anyone who saw his car to come forward.

The 50-year-old victim was fatally injured at an address in the suburb of Sydenham on Saturday afternoon.

The car is a grey Holden Calais with the registration LDE987.

Police said the car is believed to have left the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust on Brougham Street at 11.15am on Saturday.

It was abandoned 20 minutes later on Monsaraz Boulevard near Halswell Road.

Police have continued with a scene examination at the housing complex today and expect to be there for at least two more days.

A post mortem for the victim is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who saw the vehicle in the area are urged to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote the file number: P046279215.

A person died after being found with critical injuries in Sydenham, Christchurch yesterday afternoon. Photo: NZ Herald

It's understood emergency services were first alerted to the scene just after 3pm Saturday.

"We continue to make enquiries and staff remain at the scene continuing the scene examination," police said in a brief statement at 9.15am Sunday.

Several police cars were at the site this morning and at least two townhouses cordoned off as investigators worked behind the scenes.

The Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust - between Gasson St and Waltham Rd - was previously a large social housing complex called Brougham Village.

However, after the February 2011 quake, 89 homes were extensively damaged and had to be demolished.

It has been rebuilt and tenants have been moving in in stages. Construction is still being completed on some of the units.

- Additional reporting RNZ