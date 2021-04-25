Sunday, 25 April 2021

Updated 7.40 pm

Police appeal for sightings of Chch murder victim's car

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Police want to talk to anyone who saw this Holden Calais in Christchurch on Saturday Photo:...
    Police want to talk to anyone who saw this Holden Calais in Christchurch on Saturday Photo: SUPPLIED/ NZ Police
    Police investigating the homicide of a man in Christchurch are asking for anyone who saw his car to come forward.

    The 50-year-old victim was fatally injured at an address in the suburb of Sydenham on Saturday afternoon.

    The car is a grey Holden Calais with the registration LDE987.

    Police said the car is believed to have left the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust on Brougham Street at 11.15am on Saturday.

    It was abandoned 20 minutes later on Monsaraz Boulevard near Halswell Road.

    Police have continued with a scene examination at the housing complex today and expect to be there for at least two more days.

    A post mortem for the victim is scheduled for Monday.

    Anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who saw the vehicle in the area are urged to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote the file number: P046279215.

    A person died after being found with critical injuries in Sydenham, Christchurch yesterday...
    A person died after being found with critical injuries in Sydenham, Christchurch yesterday afternoon. Photo: NZ Herald
    It's understood emergency services were first alerted to the scene just after 3pm Saturday.

    "We continue to make enquiries and staff remain at the scene continuing the scene examination," police said in a brief statement at 9.15am Sunday.

    Several police cars were at the site this morning and at least two townhouses cordoned off as investigators worked behind the scenes.

    The Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust - between Gasson St and Waltham Rd - was previously a large social housing complex called Brougham Village.

    However, after the February 2011 quake, 89 homes were extensively damaged and had to be demolished.

    It has been rebuilt and tenants have been moving in in stages. Construction is still being completed on some of the units.

    - Additional reporting RNZ

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter