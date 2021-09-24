Police blitz: 'Disappointing' number of motorists caught using phones while driving

Photo: NZ Police / File image

Police in Christchurch handed out 54 infringement notices to motorists during a driving blitz in Sydenham yesterday.

A police spokesperson said it was "disappointing" to see such a high number of motorists breaking the rules and endangering others on the road.

In Sydenham alone, 46 infringement notices were issued to people using a mobile phone while driving and eight notices were handed out for failing to wear a seat belt.

Police criticised the behaviour of motorists who were distracted or not properly restrained.

"To clarify yesterday's message, many drivers have been able to identify the risk associated with Covid-19, and wore face coverings while interacting with police.

Photo: NZ Police / File image

"However, it is disappointing that these same people were unable to identify the risk to themselves and others of driving while distracted or not being properly restrained."

"Our staff are out and about on our roads every day. As part of this, our officers target times and locations we know are high risk and undertake prevention and enforcement activities accordingly."

Motorists were told to expect more checkpoints at different locations across Christchurch this weekend.

"We encourage people to follow the road rules and drive safely. Road safety is something we all have to take responsibility for."