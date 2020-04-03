Police blow final whistle on central city basketball game

Police told the group to leave Rauora Park. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Police swooped on a central Christchurch basketball court on Friday after receiving numerous reports of a large group of young people defying the lockdown restrictions.

Up to a dozen teenagers were playing basketball at Rauora Park when one woman confronted them while ringing the police.

A police spokesman at the scene said the teens were all from a hostel across the road and were technically isolating together in their own bubble.

However, due to the number of complaints received by police, the group was asked to go back home and not congregate in large numbers outside again.

"It didn't look good," he said.

The police 105 number has been busy with lockdown related calls all week and the online form to report breaches has also been running hot.

On social media, people from around the country continue to report seeing groups of people out at the local park, not adhering to social distancing rules or visiting a relative's home.

Police have launched a dedicated Covid-19 L4 breach form, via its website, to report any breaches of the lockdown - whether it be a business that should not be open or people playing basketball.

