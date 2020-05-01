Police called after brawl breaks out in seaside suburb

Friday, 1 May 2020

    A man will appear in court on assault charges after a brawl on a Christchurch street last night.

    Police responded to the incident after receiving several reports about a group fighting on Beresford St in New Brighton about 6.55pm on Thursday.

    A police spokeswoman said initially it was reported that four people were fighting on the street, but it was possible six people ended up being involved in the brawl.

    She said no weapons were involved and no injuries had been reported.

    There were no signs it was gang-related, the spokeswoman said.

    A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

