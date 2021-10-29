Police called after reports of person with gun in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Armed police were called after reports of a person with a gun in Linwood.
A police spokesperson said officers responded to reports a person had allegedly presented a gun at a Linwood Ave business about 7.30pm on Thursday.
Police are looking for the person involved in the incident
The spokesperson said follow-up inquiries are being made to determine the accuracy of the report and locate the alleged offender.