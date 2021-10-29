Friday, 29 October 2021

Police called after reports of person with gun in Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Armed police were called after reports of a person with a gun in Linwood.

    A police spokesperson said officers responded to reports a person had allegedly presented a gun at a Linwood Ave business about 7.30pm on Thursday.

    Police are looking for the person involved in the incident

    The spokesperson said follow-up inquiries are being made to determine the accuracy of the report and locate the alleged offender.

     

