Friday, 1 October 2021

Police called to street brawl involving gang members

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    One person was arrested after a brawl involving about a dozen gang members broke out on a Christchurch street last night.

    Police were called to the incident on Hopkins St in Woolston at about 8.20pm on Thursday, a police spokesperson said. 

    A 23-year-old man was later arrested and charged over breach of bail.

    The spokesperson said reports indicated a group of about 12 people were fighting on the street.

    There were no reports of injuries and the group had left before police arrived.

