Police can now confirm the identity of the male found deceased in Rangiora last Monday.

He was Richard Anthony Leman, aged 41.

Mr Leman was located in a vehicle at a Tyler Street address on 17 April.

Police would like to extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Leman at this extremely difficult time.

A homicide enquiry into Mr Leman's death continues, with investigators concentrating on his last known movements and the movements of his vehicle in the days prior to it being found in Tyler Street.

Anyone who saw a 2000s-model white Nissan Fuga in the area in the week leading up to Monday 17 April is asked to get in touch with Police.