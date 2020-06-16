Police car crashes into traffic light

Photo: File

A police vehicle crashed into a pedestrian island and knocked over a traffic light in east Christchurch last night.

The crash occurred on Burwood Rd at the intersection with QE 2 Drive in Burwood about 8.30pm on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said no one was injured but the police vehicle "sustained moderate to minor damage".

"A police vehicle collided with an island on Burwood Rd about 8.30pm yesterday."

The spokeswoman would not comment on the cause of the crash or whether any other vehicles were involved.

"Enquiries will be made into the circumstances of the crash. It appears there was some damage to a traffic light."

A motorist who witnessed the aftermath of the crash said a police car was being towed away on the back of a truck about 9pm.

"The traffic light was completely brought down. There were at least three police cars there, including one on the back of a truck," she said.

"The lights were out and an officer was directing traffic through the intersection. He wasn't very well lit up - I nearly didn't see him."

It comes after a 20-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a police car in Taranaki on Saturday.

Police said the man ran into the path of the patrol car while it was attending a callout in Hawera just after midnight.