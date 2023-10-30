Police communicator admits 111 call before mosque attacks should have been upgraded

Senior police communicator Bret Watkins. Photo: CHRIS SKELTON

A senior police communicator has admitted a call containing vital information about the Christchurch terrorist's plans should have been treated with the highest priority and shared widely among the police.

The inquest into the attacks on Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre, where 51 worshippers were murdered on March 15, 2019, last week heard the information was missed by dispatchers and senior officers due to its "priority 2" status.

Bret Watkins, team leader in the Police Southern Communications Centre at the time of the attack, gave evidence on Monday as the inquest entered its second week.

He ultimately agreed the first 111 call, which came from parliamentary services about the terrorist's manifesto, should have been upgraded to a "priority 1" call.

The call-taker and her supervising mentor last week told the inquest they believed the parliamentary staffer's call was appropriately labelled a national security event and given the "priority 2" coding.

The sheer volume of priority 1 firearms events that came into the centre following that call flooded the system and the staffer's call was never acted on.

In his evidence, Watkins told the court that the first event he was aware of in relation to the attack on 15 March was a firearms offence, and he quickly realised it was an active shooter situation.

While dealing with that and co-ordinating the response, Watkins said the call-taker's supervisor approached him and told him about the parliamentary staffer's call.

He recalled the supervisor telling him there was going to be a shooting at a mosque - to which he replied: "It's already happening."

Watkins said he could not recall the mentor ever mentioning Linwood mosque or an Ashburton mosque as being targets.

He asked her to get the email sent to him.

Watkins then quickly scanned it and forwarded it to another police staff member to search through and that was the last action he took in relation to it that day.

Under cross-examination by counsel assisting the coroner David Boldt, Watkins said he should have acted on the parliamentary staffer's call after the supervisor told him about it and upgraded it to a priority 1 call.

That way, staff he had tasked to read through all event chronologies to find any important information would have seen the entries the call-taker had put in including "Linwood mosque is potential danger".

He agreed that information was vital and as Boldt put it, should have been "shouted from the rooftops".

Watkins admitted: "Due to the number of P1 events we were reading, that information was overlooked."

Earlier evidence from police dispatcher Dara Taylor showed that only one message on the police Intercad system was sent through to St John Ambulance, as it was more efficient to physically run messages between police and St John communications staff as they worked from the same location.

There had been "frustration" about the systems not working well with each other and believed funding was needed so St John could be upgraded to a better system, Taylor told the inquest.

Watkins said some upgrades had happened since, and the police and St John systems do now work better, but he still had recommendations of his own.

The computer system the communications centre used was nearly 30 years old, at the end of its life, and due for replacement, he said.

Being able to see multiple events at the same time on the screen - in real-time - would help staff see event updates quicker, Watkins said.

Overseas jurisdictions used AI to assist communicators and it could also be useful in New Zealand, he said.

It could help assess risk and what priority 111 calls should receive.

The inquest continues.

