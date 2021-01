Ngaire Ginders. Photo: NZ Poice

Christchurch police are appealing to the public for help to find a 40-year-old woman who has been missing for two weeks.

A police spokesperson said they want to hear from anyone who may have seen Ngaire Ginders.

"She was last seen on 29 December in Christchurch and is described as 160cm tall.

"Police have concerns for her wellbeing and ask that anyone who may have seen her get in contact on 105 quoting file number 210109/2083."