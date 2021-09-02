Thursday, 2 September 2021

Police, family concerned for well-being of missing 55yo Christchurch woman

    Sharon, 55, was last seen at her home in Spreydon on Tuesday night. Photo: NZ Police
    There are concerns for the well-being of a woman who has been missing in Christchurch since Tuesday night.

    Sharon, 55, was last seen at her home on Redruth Ave in Spreydon about 11.30pm on Tuesday.

    Members of the public are being urged to report any sightings of Sharon.

    Both police and her family say they have "concerns for her well-being".

    A police spokesperson said Sharon is possibly wearing a hooded-sweatshirt, dark blue-coloured leggings and dark-coloured shoes and could be carrying a backpack. 

    Anyone with information should phone 111 and quote file number 210901/6785.

