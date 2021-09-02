Police, family concerned for well-being of missing 55yo Christchurch woman

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Sharon, 55, was last seen at her home on Redruth Ave in Spreydon about 11.30pm on Tuesday.
Members of the public are being urged to report any sightings of Sharon.
Both police and her family say they have "concerns for her well-being".
A police spokesperson said Sharon is possibly wearing a hooded-sweatshirt, dark blue-coloured leggings and dark-coloured shoes and could be carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information should phone 111 and quote file number 210901/6785.