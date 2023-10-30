Police, family concerned for well-being of missing St Albans teenager

There are concerns for the well-being of a 13-year-old who has gone missing in Christchurch.

Police today released an appeal for sightings or information about Nyx who was reported missing from her home in St Albans.

"They (Nyx) were last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with Billie Eilish written on the front and black pants," a police spokesperson said.

"Police and their family are concerned for their well-being and would like to see Nyx return home."