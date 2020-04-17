Police find young boy wandering street alone

Police have located an unattended child in a Christchurch suburb and are appealing for help to locate his family.

The boy, thought to be around aged five, was found on Yaldhurst Rd in Sockburn, about 7am on Friday.

"He has short black hair, brown eyes and is wearing grey Toy Story pyjamas," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that may help police locate the boy's family or caregiver is urged to call 105 immediately, and quote job number P041796204.