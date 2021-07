A scene examination appears to be underway at a Christchurch address after a sudden death was reported to police. Photo / George Heard

Police say a death at a Christchurch address is not suspicious.

Earlier on Thursday, police and forensic staff arrived at a house on Fletcher Pl in Upper Riccarton.

Officers and staff wearing boiler suits generally used for scene examinations remain at the address.

But police at the scene say there is "nothing untoward" about the death.

The property appears to be a community housing complex.

Emergency services were alerted just after 8am.