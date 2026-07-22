Police go after Canterbury gang member's Kiwisaver account

One of the gold-plated motorcycles seized from the Comancheros as part of the police operation against the gang. Six bikes were crushed to stop them ending up back in the hands of gang members. Photo: Police

Police have already seized a leading Comancheros gang member's Range Rover, his Harley Davidson motorbike, and $55,000 cash he kept in a laundry basket and a bedside table. Now, they are going after Lucane Bolstad's KiwiSaver account.

Bolstad was jailed for eight years and eight months in February for supplying methamphetamine and cocaine, supplying an associate with a firearm, and participation in an organised criminal group.

He ran a rural drug supply network from Timaru for the Comancheros motorcycle gang, the Christchurch chapter of which was comprehensively rolled up when the police arrested all of its patched members.

Alongside the criminal prosecutions of the Comancheros, police have been going after their multimillion-dollar assets under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

They have so far seized millions of dollars in cash, properties, and luxury vehicles.

These assets included a $3.7m mansion in Half Moon Bay, Auckland, and six gold-plated motorcycles, which ended up in a crusher.

In Bolstad's case, police have told the High Court that he made about $750,000 from his drug dealing, and that he was liable to have his assets confiscated to ensure that crime doesn't pay.

They have already made applications to the High Court for restraining orders over a Land Rover, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, Bolstad's bank account, $45,000 in cash found in a laundry basket at his house, and $10,000 he kept in the bedside table.

The total value of Bolstad's property already subject to restraining orders is about $92,500.

In a new High Court application, police have now applied for the contents of Bolstad's Fisher Funds KiwiSaver scheme account.

The account contained $43,065 in October 2024. This was less than the amount of cash found in his house.

Bolstad played a key role in distributing large amounts of cash, cocaine and methamphetamine in the South Island.

He joined the gang in 2023 and quickly rose through the ranks to become treasurer of the Christchurch chapter in 2024.

When he was sentenced, Justice Jonathan Eaton said in the High Court at Christchurch that Bolstad had been described by the chapter's sergeant at arms as "one of the main guys".

The court heard he frequented gang meetings in Christchurch, but lived in Timaru, where he ran a drug supply network.

That involved the distribution of 3.5kg of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Bolstad was also an important link in the chain of a drug supply line between Auckland and Christchurch.

He is serving his sentence in Christchurch Men's Prison.

He was served with papers there in April advising him that police were taking action to confiscate his KiwiSaver account.

He has not taken any steps to oppose the move. Nor has he appointed a lawyer to argue against it in court.

Justice Owen Paulsen has granted a restraining order over the KiwiSaver account.

Police are expected to apply for a forfeiture order in due course, which would mean it gets handed over to the Crown permanently.