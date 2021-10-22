Friday, 22 October 2021

Police hunt two suspects after Lincoln Rd liquor store armed robbery

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    An armed robber wearing a black mask and black gloves and carrying a baseball bat. Photo: Police
    Two people are on the run after an armed robbery at a Christchurch liquor store on Thursday night.

    The pair entered the store on Lincoln Rd at 9pm and threatened staff with a hammer and a baseball bat.

    The baseball bat was light in colour and with the word "combat" in black writing on it.

    A second armed robber entered the Lincoln Rd liquor store. Photo: Police
    Police said one person was wearing a black bucket hat, a yellow high-vis vest over a long-sleeved hi-vis top, black shorts and camo leggings underneath.

    The second person was wearing a black T-shirt, with an image on the front which is possibly Hells Angels related and "New Zealand" on the back, and had a backpack.

    Both were wearing black masks and black gloves.

    Police are seeking any information to help identify the two offenders.

    Photo: Police
