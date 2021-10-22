Police hunt two suspects after Lincoln Rd liquor store armed robbery

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The pair entered the store on Lincoln Rd at 9pm and threatened staff with a hammer and a baseball bat.
The baseball bat was light in colour and with the word "combat" in black writing on it.
The second person was wearing a black T-shirt, with an image on the front which is possibly Hells Angels related and "New Zealand" on the back, and had a backpack.
Both were wearing black masks and black gloves.
Police are seeking any information to help identify the two offenders.