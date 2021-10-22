Police hunt two suspects after Lincoln Rd liquor store armed robbery

An armed robber wearing a black mask and black gloves and carrying a baseball bat. Photo: Police

Two people are on the run after an armed robbery at a Christchurch liquor store on Thursday night.

The pair entered the store on Lincoln Rd at 9pm and threatened staff with a hammer and a baseball bat.

The baseball bat was light in colour and with the word "combat" in black writing on it.

A second armed robber entered the Lincoln Rd liquor store. Photo: Police

Police said one person was wearing a black bucket hat, a yellow high-vis vest over a long-sleeved hi-vis top, black shorts and camo leggings underneath.

The second person was wearing a black T-shirt, with an image on the front which is possibly Hells Angels related and "New Zealand" on the back, and had a backpack.

Both were wearing black masks and black gloves.

Police are seeking any information to help identify the two offenders.