Police hunt for young offenders involved in overnight crime spree

Police are searching for the youths involved in an overnight crime spree that included several "serious incidents" across Christchurch.

Lane Todd. Photo: Nathan Mckinnon / RNZ

Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said early enquiries led police to believe the incidents were all linked

The first offence was reported at 6pm on Tuesday when a vehicle was stolen from outside a gym in Wigram.

Shortly afterwards four young people threatened to take another person’s vehicle outside a Hornby store.

Then just before 10pm, a 17-year-old man stepped off a bus on Mackworth St, Woolston, when a vehicle described as a Toyota Aqua nearly hit him.

One of the offenders got out of the vehicle and confronted the victim and attempted to take his phone.

Around 45 minutes later on Skyhawk Rd, Wigram, a group of young people threatened a member of the public and stole their cell phone and dog.

They then tried to hit the victim with their vehicle. The dog has since been located.

About 4.36am on Wednesday, a vape shop on Stanmore Rd was burgled. The offenders smashed their way into the store then fled the scene when police arrived.

The burglars drove off in "a dangerous manner" and police were not able to pursue the vehicle, Todd said.

While early enquiries led police to believe the incidents were all linked, Todd said the investigation is continuing.

"We now have a number of officers working to identify and locate the people involved," Todd said.

"This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will ensure they are held accountable for their dangerous and reckless actions which has left a number of victims extremely shaken.

"We will be ensuring they receive Victim Support alongside ongoing police support.

"We have our Scene of Crime Officers carrying out forensic examinations at the relevant scenes and of vehicles of interest that have been located."