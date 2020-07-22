Police investigate alleged assault: Do you know these men?

Police are investigating an alleged assault on Cashel St in Christchurch on June 14. Photo: NZ Police

Police investigating a serious assault in central Christchurch last month need the public's help to identify three men.

A police spokesperson said the alleged assault happened about 2am on June 14 on Cashel St. Three men involved in an alleged assault were caught on a security camera.

"Police investigating an assault on Cashel St on Sunday, 14 June, are seeking help from the public to identify three men believed to be involved.

"Two people left a bar on Hereford St at around 2am, shortly after they were confronted by three males on Cashel Street who assaulted them.

"The two people both suffered injuries.

If you can help police, phone 105 and quote file number 200615/9919 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.