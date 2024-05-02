Police investigate alleged car-jacking in Christchurch

Police are looking into an accusation of an alleged assault, car-jacking and aggravated robbery in Ilam.

A Facebook post offered a cash reward for information leading to any arrests in relation to the alleged incidents, which were understood to have taken place on Tudor Ave, near the Waimairi Rd shops, at about midnight on Friday, April 19.

Chris Lynch Media reported at least three men were believed to be involved in the incident and one of the victims was a student.

"If you believe you have information that could aid in prosecution, police want to hear from you," the post stated.

The post provided details about a missing cage trailer, registration 136P3. It also asked anyone with camera footage of a silver Nissan Navara towing the empty trailer between noon and 2am to contact police.

Information about the incident can be reported at 105.police.govt.nz or via the police 105 number, using case number 240419/3953.

Police told Chris Lynch Media the investigation was making “good progress”.

Police say it took place on April 19, not April 26 as stated in the Facebook post, reported Chris Lynch Media.