Police investigate message left near Christchurch mosque

Canterbury Police District Commander John Price wants to know who wrote the message and why. Photo: RNZ

Police are investigating a concerning message that was chalked outside a mosque in Christchurch.

The message written on the footpath outside Masjid An-Nur in Riccarton yesterday, and was reported to police by the Muslim Association of Canterbury.

RNZ understands the message was written while worshippers were at afternoon prayers.

Canterbury police District Commander John Price said the incident was being taken very seriously.

"We take any messaging that has any concern to it extremely seriously and a report has been completed and that has been assigned to an investigator."

Superintendent Price said the timing of the message - just days after the Royal Commission into the 2019 terrorist attack was released - was worrying.

"No matter what time it it is, any messaging that has an undertone that is not right for us in New Zealand is concerning," he said.

"Whether or not it would be on the back of the Royal Commission of Inquiry or not it's irrelevant. At the end of the day, it's about making sure we get to the bottom of what's actually happened, why it's happened and who has done it."

Police have a greater visibility around Masjid-An-Nur to provide reassurance to the community.

Masjid An-Nur was one of the two mosques targeted during the March 15 terror attack last year.

Forty-four people were murdered at the mosque, with another seven people murdered at the Linwood Islamic Centre. Another 40 were injured.