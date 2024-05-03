Police investigate more burgalries and a ram-raid

Police are investigating whether a spate of burglaries at Christchurch businesses and a ram-raid at a Selwyn service station are linked.

A police spokesperson said four people smashed a window to enter a convenience store on Waimairi Rd, Upper Riccarton, at 1.40am on Thursday.

Police believe the offenders were in a small, white vehicle.

The spokesperson said they are investigating whether the burglary was linked to a similar incident at a Yaldhurst service station about 2am and a ram-raid at a West Melton service station about 2.15am.

Fog cannons were activated during all three incidents.

Police told Chris Lynch Media their investigation was ongoing and scene examinations were carried out yesterday.

A few hours later a clothing shop on Cashel St was also broken into between 5.30am and 7.15am.

It comes after a business premises on Lincoln Rd in Addington was broken into overnight on Wednesday. Items, including a laptop, were taken and police are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call 105 and use reference number P058603811.