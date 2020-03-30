Police investigate primary school burglary

Police are investigating the burglary of a Christchurch school.

A police spokesman said reports of the incident at Northcote School on Tuckers Rd, Redwood were received on Saturday.

A resident said the school had been burgled the previous night about 7.30pm.

"Among things stolen were a blue vacuum cleaner, a bike (adult mountain bike style) and keys," said the resident.

"The theft of the keys has meant the school has had to have all locks refitted, which is very expensive!

The police spokesman said enquiries are being made and no charges have been laid yet.

If you have any information about the incident, call the police non-emergency number - 105.