Thursday, 29 October 2020

Police investigate prowler in Upper Riccarton

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: File / Getty
    Photo: File / Getty
    Christchurch police are urging Upper Riccarton residents who may have had a prowler or noted any unusual activity in the area this morning to contact them.

    It follows reports of a man unlawfully entering two residential properties in the suburb between 6am and 7am today.

    As a result, a man is now assisting police with enquiries.

    "We are in the early stages of understanding what has occurred today and if you noted a prowler on your property, or any unusual or suspicious activity, we urge you to contact us as soon as possible," said Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie.

    "Support is being provided to those affected by these events this morning. Further information will be provided when available."

    Anyone with information that can assist should phone police on 105 and reference Operation Linen.

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter