Police investigate ram-raid at Christchurch mall

Police are investigating an attempted ram-raid at a Christchurch shopping mall early on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said officers responded after the alarm and a fog cannon were activated at a shop in Northlands Shopping Centre on Main North Rd about 2.40am.

The spokesperson said a vehicle was used to gain entry into the premises.

The offenders then fled the scene.

The investigation to determine what items were stolen and locate the offenders continues.

Police urged anyone with information to report it by calling 105.