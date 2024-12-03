Police investigate serious assault in Southshore

If you saw this white 1994-1999 Toyota Celica or a similar vehicle in the Southshore area last Thursday night, contact the police via 105.police.govt.nz or call 105. Photo: Canterbury police

Christchurch police investigating a serious assault in Southshore last week are appealing for help to find a vehicle.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to reports of an unprovoked attack about 11pm on Thursday, November 28, where a person was assaulted and had their possessions stolen by a group of people on Rockinghorse Rd.

"The victim received numerous injuries and broken ribs, and was transported to hospital where they remained overnight. They are being provided support."

Police believe the occupants of the white vehicle pictured above may be able to help with the investigation.

"The vehicle pictured is believed to be a white 1994-1999 Toyota Celica or a vehicle similar, and police believe it was in and around the Southshore area all of Thursday night.

"If you recognise this vehicle, or have information that may be able to assist our enquiries, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

"Please use the reference number 241129/1221. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 1111."