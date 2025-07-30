Police investigate 'serious assault' in Spreydon

Police believe this person may be able to help with their investigation into a serious assault on Fairfield Ave in Spreydon on April 9. Photo: Police

Police investigating a serious assault in Christchurch need the public's help to identify the person in these photos.

A police spokesperson said they are looking into the assault on Fairfield Ave in Spreydon about 11.40pm on April 9.

Police believe the person may be able to help with their inquiries into the incident.

"If this is you, or you know who this person is, please update us online now or call 105. Please use the reference number 250410/6101. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."

If this is you or you know who this person is call the police on 105. Photo: Police