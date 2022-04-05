Police investigate sudden death of woman at Christchurch property

Tuesday, 5 April 2022

    An investigation is under way after the sudden death of a woman in her 60s at a property in Christchurch this morning.

    Police were called to the property on Walcot St in Bromley about 5pm on Monday.

    A spokesperson said a scene guard was in place overnight and an examination had started.

    "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained."

    A post mortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

    "A scene guard was in place overnight and a scene examination will take place over the coming days."

    It comes after the death of a mother and son at a house on the corner of Mona Vale Ave and Ayr St in Christchurch just before 6pm on Saturday.

    A post mortem examination was carried out yesterday to try and establish their cause of death - and when they died.

    The case has been referred to the Coroner.

    -By Devon Bolger and Star News

     

     

