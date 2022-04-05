Police investigate sudden death of woman at Christchurch property

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police were called to the property on Walcot St in Bromley about 5pm on Monday.
A spokesperson said a scene guard was in place overnight and an examination had started.
"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained."
A post mortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death.
It comes after the death of a mother and son at a house on the corner of Mona Vale Ave and Ayr St in Christchurch just before 6pm on Saturday.
A post mortem examination was carried out yesterday to try and establish their cause of death - and when they died.
The case has been referred to the Coroner.
-By Devon Bolger and Star News