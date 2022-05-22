Sunday, 22 May 2022

Police investigate suspected shootings at houses

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Police are investigating after two houses in Christchurch are believed to have been shot at.

    Officers responded to reports of a firearms incident at a property in Akaroa St, in the suburb of Mairehau, about 10pm yesterday.

    A police spokesperson said no injuries were received and no arrests have been made at this stage.

    Earlier in the night, around 7.45pm, police responded to an incident at an Estuary Rd house - also believed to be a shooting.

    Windows at that property have minor damage.

    The incidents are thought to be unrelated.

    NZ Herald

