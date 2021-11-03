Police investigating after man attempts to lure school boy into car in Christchurch

Wednesday, 3 November 2021

    Police are investigating after a stranger tried to lure a primary school-aged boy into their vehicle in Christchurch.

    A spokesperson said they received an online report about the incident that occurred at 8.40pm on Monday.

    They said a man approached a youth waiting for a ride home on Centaurus Rd.

    "The suspect has offered the youth a ride home, claiming that his mother had told him to pick the youth up."

    The youth has then told the person "no" and run away.

    The suspect has not followed the youth, they said.

    "Police are actively making inquiries into this incident."

    Police advice to the community:

    • Children should walk/scooter/bike to and from school or extra-curricular activity with a friend or in a group if possible
    • Please ensure that you have an agreed meeting place if picking up your child and that your child understands these arrangements.
    • Please ensure that your child keeps to the agreed route to and from their destination and doesn't take shortcuts.
    • Please tell your child never to accept rides from people that are not arranged or approved by you
    • Ask your children to tell their teachers if something unusual happens on their way to and from school

     

     

     

