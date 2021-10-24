Sunday, 24 October 2021

Police investigating baby's death at Christchurch house

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Police are investigating the death of a newborn baby at a Christchurch house.

    A police spokeswoman said the baby was found about 8pm on Saturday.

    "A post mortem and scene examinations will be carried out today. At this early stage of our enquiries, no further information is available."

    She confirmed a blue police tent had been set up in the backyard of the property.

    The owners of the property in Spreydon say they are struggling and traumatised, according to a Stuff report.

     

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter