Tuesday, 14 April 2020

Police make another appeal for help to find missing tourist

    Tokuichi Sato was seen driving a late model white Toyota Hilux Ute, registration JTD982. Photo: NZ Police
    Police have made another appeal to the public for help to find a Japanese tourist who has been missing in the Christchurch area since February.

    Tokuichi Sato, 77, was last seen on February 28 in Sockburn, a police spokesperson said.

    "Canterbury police would like to hear from anyone who has seen him since then.

    "He was driving a late model white Toyota Hilux Ute, registration JTD982, which has since been located on Broadpark Rd, New Brighton, Christchurch on 3 April."

    There are concerns for Tokuichi's safety and well-being.

    If you have information on his whereabouts phone police on 105 and quote file number 200316/2523.

    Have you seen missing 77-year-old Japanese tourist Tokuichi Sato? Photo: NZ Police

     

