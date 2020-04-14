Police make another appeal for help to find missing tourist

Tokuichi Sato was seen driving a late model white Toyota Hilux Ute, registration JTD982. Photo: NZ Police

Police have made another appeal to the public for help to find a Japanese tourist who has been missing in the Christchurch area since February.

Tokuichi Sato, 77, was last seen on February 28 in Sockburn, a police spokesperson said.

"Canterbury police would like to hear from anyone who has seen him since then.

"He was driving a late model white Toyota Hilux Ute, registration JTD982, which has since been located on Broadpark Rd, New Brighton, Christchurch on 3 April."

There are concerns for Tokuichi's safety and well-being.

If you have information on his whereabouts phone police on 105 and quote file number 200316/2523.