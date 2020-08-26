Police make another appeal for witnesses to hit-and-run

Police have made another appeal for information about a hit-and-run in Christchurch that seriously injured a pedestrian.

A 34-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Marlborough St in Phillipstown about 7.14pm on July 11.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital with severe injuries to his face and body and what was later found to be a broken neck.

Police appealed to the public for information about the hit-and-run in the days following the incident. But the vehicle involved has not been found, and on Wednesday police made another call for witnesses to come forward.

"Police are seeking anyone who may have seen the crash or observed a vehicle driving erratically in the area at the time," a spokesperson said.

"Due to the impact from the crash the offending vehicle should have damage to the front left head light area."

If you can help police, phone 105 and quote file number 200714/4658 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111.