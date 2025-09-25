Police officer takes on big challenge for mental health charity

Constable Nick Johnston, pictured here with his partner Rosco, will get on his bike in November to raise awareness for men's mental health. Photo: Ten One Magazine

A Christchurch police dog handler and armed offenders squad member is set to push the limits of his physical and mental endurance for a good cause.

Constable Nick Johnston is planning to complete a half Ironman every single day, in his own time, for the entire month of November.

He will swim 1.9km, cycle 90km and run 21.1km a day. Over 30 days, that will add up to 57km in the water, 2700km on his bike and 633km on the run.

Johnston's doing it for BetterMan, a charity on a mission to help boys and men become better versions of themselves, mentally, emotionally and physically.

BetterMan offers services to improve mental health and well-being. Johnston's aims to raise awareness and much-needed funding for the organisation.

“I enjoy the endurance aspect of triathlon,” he said.

“So, I thought, why not do one every day of November, which is Men’s Mental Health Month?

“I wanted to do something that would push me mentally and physically and hopefully get people to donate to a great cause.”

It is not his first good deed either. In 2013, Johnston adopted a dog found under the seat of a car following a police pursuit in Christchurch. He named the canine Chase after the circumstances in which she was found.

Johnston has been fostering future police dogs since.

With over 13 years on the frontline, he says he has seen firsthand the toll trauma and pressure can take on police officers.

"This is personal,” he says.

"Like all of us, I’ve dealt with jobs that have had a lasting impact, on my colleagues, my friends and myself.

"My brother has also struggled with mental health most of his adult life."

While conversations around mental health are becoming more common, he believes there’s still work to do.

“It needs to be normalised more, especially between mates. In this job, just check in with your mates.”

Training for the challenge is no small feat in itself, especially while juggling work and family life.

“I have a very understanding wife who’s been doing the heavy lifting at home while I train.

“I’ve also got great family support lined up for November. I couldn’t do it without them.

“I suspect the first 10 days will be the hardest.

“Hopefully once I get through them, the body will realise this is what we’re doing every day and keep turning up for me.

"I’ll just focus on each day and not look too far ahead – that could get daunting.”

And when things get tough?

“I think of what some of my mates have been through in this job, the dark places they’ve been. That makes what I’m doing feel easy.”

For Nick, exercise is key to maintaining his own mental wellbeing.

“It always makes the mind better,” he says.

He’s passionate about encouraging others in the job to look after themselves too.

“To any new police officer who thinks they won’t be affected by this job – you will be humbled at some point.

"When that happens, don’t be afraid to reach out to your colleagues, your sergeant or the welfare team. They do a great job and they’re always willing to help.”

