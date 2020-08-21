Police presence at Al Noor mosque

There was a large police presence at the Al Noor mosque on Friday morning as security cameras were installed around the building ahead of next week's sentencing for the March 15 gunman.

Police officers armed with tasers were on guard in front of the mosque from about 9-10am while the work was being undertaken.

Two police cars were at the scene and a police command truck was parked inside the mosque gates.

It comes ahead of next week's sentencing for the March 15 shooter, which is set to start on Monday.

The sentencing marks the beginning of an end to an ongoing nightmare for many different Muslim communities, victims and their families impacted by the 15th March massacre.

Hundreds of people affected by the mass shooting at two Christchurch mosques are expected to attend the sentencing.

The convicted terrorist will be sentenced on 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge under the Terrorism Suppression Act.

Police stand guard outside Al Noor mosque on Friday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

There have been major preparations ahead of the sentencing with anticipating victims' mental health needs at the forefront for psychologists, ambulance services and the Ministry of Justice.

About 66 victims of the attack will read impact statements in a multi-day sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch.

A plan has been rolled out to provide immediate support for distressed victims and their families/friends.

There were 300 direct victims: 51 people were murdered, the gunman is charged with the attempted murder of 40 people and 209 people were present in the mosques but not shot.

Canterbury District Health Board mental health specialist Sue Galvin helped organised mental health services and referrals for victims and families from court.

Muslim psychologists will also be present to provide support as well as translators of eight languages spoken by the diverse group of victims.

Galvin warned the court sentencing and coverage could re-traumatise and trigger people, and that support will be available for the victims and the wider public.

"There is likely to be strong emotion in the courtroom and that doesn't necessarily have to be removed, if somebody needs to come out of the courtroom that can be easily managed and there will be support for that and places to go to."

Galvin said victims and their families "looking to process their emotions," had options to access help and step away from court.

Messages of support following the Christchurch terror attacks. Photo: RNZ / Nicholas Pointon

A large breakout area, prayer rooms, and a whānau room would be available for victims to use.

"Visiting those events again, having them described and hearing people's impact statements may bring people back to that place in time in their minds and hearts. It will be very, very difficult for people watching from the courtroom and other places."

St John Ambulance staff planned to also be on site to provide clinical support during the four days of the sentencing.

Al Noor mosque victim Feroze Ditta suffered a gunshot wound during the attack and said in the lead-up to sentencing, the courts and victim support services had done well.

He was impressed by their efforts to build up a list of needs and felt they had considered victim requests in the lead-up to the sentencing.

"I think they have done a brilliant job. Some people have seen councillors, some clinical psychologists, and some people have chosen not to do so. Every individual in this journey has been different."

Nigel Hampton QC said lawyers are used to gut wrenching victim impact statements and should manage the sentencing like any other case.

But, he said, "it is far more difficult for lay people because they will be encountering this for the first time."

Graphic: RNZ screenshot

Emotions will be high and it may be a difficult duty for the judge to control the proceedings, he said, "in terms of input from those people and the defendant himself ... the defendant has the right to speak last," and it could get very upsetting.

Meanwhile, for parents with children and teenagers at home planning on following the court coverage, Child and Family Psychologist at Parenting Place, Linde-Marie offers this advice:

"We are kids' first defence against things that will make them anxious. We should limit what our children can see and hear about those events."

When addressing the topic - which may have caused trauma, or could be triggering, she said parents had best speak about it in a "clear and confident way and focus on truthful facts".

Naturally, if they are exposed to details about the terrorist attack, she suggested to "normalise the feelings that children have and leave space for them to ask questions".

This will be the first time in New Zealand history where live streaming would be used for a hearing.

But, only victims have special permission to view this and had been asked by the Ministry of Justice to have emotional support within reach.

The sentencing of the terrorist begins this Monday in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Cameron Mander, and will take three days at a minimum.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: online chat (3pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 helpline (12pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-11pm weekends)

Kidsline (ages 5-18): 0800 543 754 (24/7)

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

[www.asianfamilyservices.nz Asian Family Services]:

-Ph 0800 862 342 from 9am to 8pm, Monday to Friday.

-For more information visit [Asian Family Services www.asianfamilyservices.nz], Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WeChat, where resources are shared daily in different languages.

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- Reporting Matt Slaughter and RNZ