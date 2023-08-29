Police put search for Yanfei Bao on hold

Yanfei Bao. Photo: Supplied

Police investigating the disappearance of Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao are putting the search for her on hold this week.

Bao vanished from the Hornby area on July 19.

Last week police were focusing on a farm in Greenpark in the Selwyn District, which is close to a previous search location - Lake Ellesmere.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand searching for Yanfei Bao in the Greenpark area on August 25. Photo: RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

There was no planned search activity this week but work was continuing to prepare search sites in the Greenpark area, a police spokesperson said.

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Bao is due back in court on Friday.

Bao's disappearance

Police searching Lake Ellesmere on July 25. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

The 44-year-old mother was last seen on July 19, prompting a missing persons investigation.

That investigation was upgraded to a homicide inquiry on July 26 after police said they no longer believed she was alive.

Police undertook a forensic examination at a property for sale on Trevor St in Hornby, the last location she was seen alive.

Searches have also taken place in and around Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere.

Water levels have caused some issues with searches - with police having to wait at times for water levels to recede in order to continue searching.

Investigators are seeking a grey tracksuit, a distinctive patterned sweater and a metre-long Xcel brand spade. Photos: Supplied

Police made a public plea on 15 August for a spade and clothing believed to be linked to the murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves told Checkpoint investigators were seeking a grey tracksuit, a distinctive patterned sweater and a metre-long Xcel brand spade.

Investigators are looking for this grey tracksuit. Photo: Supplied

Reeves said they were discarded somewhere in the Christchurch area between midday Wednesday, July 19, and 5pm Saturday, July 22.

"Whether it's been discarded on the side of the road or hidden somewhere, and people happen to see it on their travels, then we would like to be contacted about that."