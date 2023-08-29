Police put search for Yanfei Bao on hold

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Bao vanished from the Hornby area on July 19.
Last week police were focusing on a farm in Greenpark in the Selwyn District, which is close to a previous search location - Lake Ellesmere.
The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Bao is due back in court on Friday.
Bao's disappearance
That investigation was upgraded to a homicide inquiry on July 26 after police said they no longer believed she was alive.
Police undertook a forensic examination at a property for sale on Trevor St in Hornby, the last location she was seen alive.
Searches have also taken place in and around Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere.
Water levels have caused some issues with searches - with police having to wait at times for water levels to recede in order to continue searching.
Items of interest
Police made a public plea on 15 August for a spade and clothing believed to be linked to the murder investigation.
Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves told Checkpoint investigators were seeking a grey tracksuit, a distinctive patterned sweater and a metre-long Xcel brand spade.
"Whether it's been discarded on the side of the road or hidden somewhere, and people happen to see it on their travels, then we would like to be contacted about that."