Police raid Chch gang pad after member allegedly stabbed bar owner

Police have been at the gang pad on State Highway 1 near Burnham south of Christchurch on Monday.
It comes after an alleged violent incident at the pad, the Herald understands.
It’s understood two people were hospitalised.
There was a large Mongols presence in Christchurch over the weekend during a large-scale gang meet-up.
It’s also been revealed today that a patched Mongols gang member allegedly assaulted a publican in Picton while travelling south for the meeting.
A spokesperson confirmed the offender had reportedly damaged the property and assaulted a worker at the business, who had received minor injuries.
The assaulted worker was a publican, according to Stuff. The incident occurred after two men banged on the packed restaurant’s windows and knocked over a statue outside.
When the publican asked them to stop, one of the men allegedly followed him inside and punched him in the face.
He was left battered and bruised, and sporting a black eye, Stuff reported.
The 33-year-old will appear before the Blenheim District Court today on an assault charge.
Detective Inspector Joel Syme said last week police were aware of a planned event in Christchurch over the weekend involving members and associates of the Mongols MC.
On Friday morning, police were called to a crash involving two motorcycles travelling to the event. The crash on State Highway 1, north of Amberley, was reported to police at 11.25am.
“Nobody was injured and the road was not blocked.”
By Sam Sherwood