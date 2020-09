Two properties linked to the Head Hunters gang in Christchurch have been raided by armed police today.

Police executed search warrants on Wednesday morning at a Vickerys Rd property in Sockburn and a Cashmere house, a police spokeswoman said.

20200923_085150.jpg Armed police outside a Vickerys Rd property linked to the Head Hunters. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The spokeswoman said the armed offenders squad is taking part in the raids "as a precaution".