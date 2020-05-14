Thursday, 14 May 2020

Police raid gang pad near Christchurch

    Photo: File
    Police have searched a property near Christchurch this morning linked to motor-cycle gang the Mongols MC.

    Police raided the State Highway 1 property at The Old Sawmill in Burnham about 6am on Thursday.

    A section of SH1 was blocked off during the raid but has now re-opened.

    A police spokesman said they were carrying out a "pre-planned search warrant" in relation to a weapon found there.

    Police expect to make an arrest in relation to the incident, the spokesman said.

    Police seized firearms in a raid at the same property in February. Photo: NZ Police
    During a search warrant at the same address in February, police found firearms, ammunition, cash and methamphetamine.

    Meanwhile, up to a dozen police officers and a dog unit were at another Christchurch property this morning.

    The large police presence, including a dog unit, was in relation to a "vehicle of interest" at a Sefton Place property in Spreydon about 8.30am.

    Police at a Sefton Place property in Spreydon about 8.30am. Photo: Geoff Sloan

     

