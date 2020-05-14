Police raid gang pad near Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police raided the State Highway 1 property at The Old Sawmill in Burnham about 6am on Thursday.
A section of SH1 was blocked off during the raid but has now re-opened.
A police spokesman said they were carrying out a "pre-planned search warrant" in relation to a weapon found there.
Police expect to make an arrest in relation to the incident, the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, up to a dozen police officers and a dog unit were at another Christchurch property this morning.
The large police presence, including a dog unit, was in relation to a "vehicle of interest" at a Sefton Place property in Spreydon about 8.30am.