Police raid gang pad near Christchurch

Photo: File

Police have searched a property near Christchurch this morning linked to motor-cycle gang the Mongols MC.

Police raided the State Highway 1 property at The Old Sawmill in Burnham about 6am on Thursday.

A section of SH1 was blocked off during the raid but has now re-opened.

A police spokesman said they were carrying out a "pre-planned search warrant" in relation to a weapon found there.

Police expect to make an arrest in relation to the incident, the spokesman said.

Police seized firearms in a raid at the same property in February. Photo: NZ Police

During a search warrant at the same address in February, police found firearms, ammunition, cash and methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, up to a dozen police officers and a dog unit were at another Christchurch property this morning.

The large police presence, including a dog unit, was in relation to a "vehicle of interest" at a Sefton Place property in Spreydon about 8.30am.